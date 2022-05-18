 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nucleus Softwar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.72 crore, up 26.99% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nucleus Software Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 140.72 crore in March 2022 up 26.99% from Rs. 110.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.72 crore in March 2022 down 28.93% from Rs. 26.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.69 crore in March 2022 down 14.99% from Rs. 37.28 crore in March 2021.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.07 in March 2021.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 394.10 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and -29.52% over the last 12 months.

Nucleus Software Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 140.72 109.32 110.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 140.72 109.32 110.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 96.00 82.38 66.69
Depreciation 4.55 3.41 2.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.21 21.20 13.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.96 2.33 27.80
Other Income 6.18 7.95 6.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.14 10.28 34.63
Interest 0.08 0.08 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.06 10.20 34.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.06 10.20 34.49
Tax 8.34 1.38 8.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.72 8.82 26.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.72 8.82 26.34
Equity Share Capital 26.77 29.04 29.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.83 3.04 9.07
Diluted EPS 6.83 3.04 9.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.83 3.04 9.07
Diluted EPS 6.83 3.04 9.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Nucleus Softwar #Nucleus Software Exports #Results
first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.