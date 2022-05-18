Nucleus Softwar Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.72 crore, up 26.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.72 crore in March 2022 up 26.99% from Rs. 110.81 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.72 crore in March 2022 down 28.93% from Rs. 26.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.69 crore in March 2022 down 14.99% from Rs. 37.28 crore in March 2021.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.83 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.07 in March 2021.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 394.10 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and -29.52% over the last 12 months.