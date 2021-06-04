MARKET NEWS

Nucleus Softwar Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 110.81 crore, down 4.97% Y-o-Y

June 04, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nucleus Software Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.81 crore in March 2021 down 4.97% from Rs. 116.61 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.34 crore in March 2021 down 24.94% from Rs. 35.09 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.28 crore in March 2021 down 23.37% from Rs. 48.65 crore in March 2020.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 12.08 in March 2020.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 603.95 on June 03, 2021 (NSE)

Nucleus Software Exports
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations110.81109.27116.61
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations110.81109.27116.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost66.6969.8960.53
Depreciation2.652.892.67
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.6715.1627.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.8021.3325.51
Other Income6.839.7320.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.6331.0645.98
Interest0.140.270.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.4930.7945.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax34.4930.7945.82
Tax8.157.8010.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.3422.9935.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.3422.9935.09
Equity Share Capital29.0429.0429.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.077.9212.08
Diluted EPS9.077.9212.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.077.9212.08
Diluted EPS9.077.9212.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

