Nucleus Softwar Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 116.61 crore, up 11.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.61 crore in March 2020 up 11.28% from Rs. 104.79 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.09 crore in March 2020 up 138.38% from Rs. 14.72 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.65 crore in March 2020 up 128.19% from Rs. 21.32 crore in March 2019.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 12.08 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.07 in March 2019.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 237.05 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.84% returns over the last 6 months and -33.50% over the last 12 months.