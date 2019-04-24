Nucleus Softwar Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 104.79 crore, up 14.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.79 crore in March 2019 up 14.01% from Rs. 91.91 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.72 crore in March 2019 down 5.64% from Rs. 15.60 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.32 crore in March 2019 up 14.19% from Rs. 18.67 crore in March 2018.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.07 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.37 in March 2018.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 379.60 on April 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.66% returns over the last 6 months and -18.73% over the last 12 months.