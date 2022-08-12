 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nucleus Softwar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.38 crore, up 23.22% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nucleus Software Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 118.38 crore in June 2022 up 23.22% from Rs. 96.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.17 crore in June 2022 up 117.69% from Rs. 6.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.68 crore in June 2022 up 94.85% from Rs. 11.64 crore in June 2021.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 4.92 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.08 in June 2021.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 424.50 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.11% returns over the last 6 months and -37.67% over the last 12 months.

Nucleus Software Exports
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 118.38 140.72 96.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 118.38 140.72 96.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 83.12 96.00 78.02
Depreciation 4.73 4.55 2.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.70 19.21 16.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.83 20.96 -1.45
Other Income 6.12 6.18 10.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.95 27.14 9.06
Interest 0.11 0.08 0.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.84 27.06 8.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.84 27.06 8.94
Tax 4.67 8.34 2.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.17 18.72 6.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.17 18.72 6.05
Equity Share Capital 26.77 26.77 29.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.92 6.83 2.08
Diluted EPS 4.92 6.83 2.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.92 6.83 2.08
Diluted EPS 4.92 6.83 2.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Aug 12, 2022
