Nucleus Softwar Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 102.25 crore, up 11.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nucleus Software Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 102.25 crore in June 2019 up 11.08% from Rs. 92.05 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.83 crore in June 2019 down 17.88% from Rs. 27.80 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.68 crore in June 2019 down 15.3% from Rs. 36.22 crore in June 2018.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.86 in June 2019 from Rs. 9.57 in June 2018.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 302.30 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.88% returns over the last 6 months and -11.27% over the last 12 months.