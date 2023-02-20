Nucleus Softwar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.12 crore, up 42.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.12 crore in December 2022 up 42.81% from Rs. 109.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.56 crore in December 2022 up 337.19% from Rs. 8.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.92 crore in December 2022 up 315.78% from Rs. 13.69 crore in December 2021.