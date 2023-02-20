Nucleus Softwar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.12 crore, up 42.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.12 crore in December 2022 up 42.81% from Rs. 109.32 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.56 crore in December 2022 up 337.19% from Rs. 8.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.92 crore in December 2022 up 315.78% from Rs. 13.69 crore in December 2021.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 14.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.04 in December 2021.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 556.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.53% returns over the last 6 months and 16.96% over the last 12 months.