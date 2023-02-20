English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nucleus Softwar Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.12 crore, up 42.81% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nucleus Software Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 156.12 crore in December 2022 up 42.81% from Rs. 109.32 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.56 crore in December 2022 up 337.19% from Rs. 8.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.92 crore in December 2022 up 315.78% from Rs. 13.69 crore in December 2021.

    Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 14.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.04 in December 2021.

    Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 556.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 35.53% returns over the last 6 months and 16.96% over the last 12 months.

    Nucleus Software Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations156.12117.78109.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations156.12117.78109.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost83.8784.9682.38
    Depreciation4.544.603.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.8420.9921.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.877.232.33
    Other Income9.518.807.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.3816.0310.28
    Interest0.200.240.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.1815.7910.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax52.1815.7910.20
    Tax13.623.951.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.5611.848.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.5611.848.82
    Equity Share Capital26.7726.7729.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.404.423.04
    Diluted EPS14.404.423.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.404.423.04
    Diluted EPS14.404.423.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Nucleus Softwar #Nucleus Software Exports #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:11 am