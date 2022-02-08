MARKET NEWS

    Nucleus Softwar Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 109.32 crore, up 0.05% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nucleus Software Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 109.32 crore in December 2021 up 0.05% from Rs. 109.27 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.82 crore in December 2021 down 61.64% from Rs. 22.99 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.69 crore in December 2021 down 59.68% from Rs. 33.95 crore in December 2020.

    Nucleus Softwar EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.92 in December 2020.

    Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 563.70 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.67% returns over the last 6 months and 6.97% over the last 12 months.

    Nucleus Software Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.32101.95109.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations109.32101.95109.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost82.3879.4869.89
    Depreciation3.412.692.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.2018.4415.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.331.3421.33
    Other Income7.959.439.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.2810.7731.06
    Interest0.080.110.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.2010.6630.79
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.2010.6630.79
    Tax1.382.157.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.828.5122.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.828.5122.99
    Equity Share Capital29.0429.0429.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.042.937.92
    Diluted EPS3.042.937.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.042.937.92
    Diluted EPS3.042.937.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 8, 2022 12:11 pm
