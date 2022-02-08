Nucleus Softwar Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 109.32 crore, up 0.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.32 crore in December 2021 up 0.05% from Rs. 109.27 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.82 crore in December 2021 down 61.64% from Rs. 22.99 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.69 crore in December 2021 down 59.68% from Rs. 33.95 crore in December 2020.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.92 in December 2020.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 563.70 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.67% returns over the last 6 months and 6.97% over the last 12 months.