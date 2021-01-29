Nucleus Softwar Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 109.27 crore, up 1.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.27 crore in December 2020 up 1.21% from Rs. 107.96 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.99 crore in December 2020 up 49% from Rs. 15.43 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.95 crore in December 2020 up 54.88% from Rs. 21.92 crore in December 2019.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 7.92 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.31 in December 2019.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 584.25 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 84.13% returns over the last 6 months and 93.14% over the last 12 months.