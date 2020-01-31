Nucleus Softwar Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 107.96 crore, up 7.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.96 crore in December 2019 up 7.68% from Rs. 100.26 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.43 crore in December 2019 down 11.07% from Rs. 17.35 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.92 crore in December 2019 up 3.15% from Rs. 21.25 crore in December 2018.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.31 in December 2019 from Rs. 5.97 in December 2018.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 308.95 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 7.54% returns over the last 6 months and -13.85% over the last 12 months.