Nucleus Softwar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 100.26 crore, up 14.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.26 crore in December 2018 up 14.32% from Rs. 87.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.35 crore in December 2018 up 23.08% from Rs. 14.10 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.25 crore in December 2018 up 10.56% from Rs. 19.22 crore in December 2017.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 5.97 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.85 in December 2017.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 372.85 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given 8.26% returns over the last 6 months and -24.29% over the last 12 months.