Nucleus Softwar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.09 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.09 crore in September 2022 up 13.99% from Rs. 114.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.03 crore in September 2022 up 28.55% from Rs. 8.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.26 crore in September 2022 up 40.69% from Rs. 14.40 crore in September 2021.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 4.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.95 in September 2021.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 392.05 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.46% returns over the last 6 months and -31.93% over the last 12 months.