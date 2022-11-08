English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nucleus Softwar Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 130.09 crore, up 13.99% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nucleus Software Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 130.09 crore in September 2022 up 13.99% from Rs. 114.12 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.03 crore in September 2022 up 28.55% from Rs. 8.58 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.26 crore in September 2022 up 40.69% from Rs. 14.40 crore in September 2021.

    Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 4.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.95 in September 2021.

    Close

    Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 392.05 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.46% returns over the last 6 months and -31.93% over the last 12 months.

    Nucleus Software Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations130.09128.84114.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations130.09128.84114.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost98.5196.8494.21
    Depreciation4.985.213.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.1217.3015.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.489.491.65
    Other Income8.806.219.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.2815.7011.17
    Interest0.310.190.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.9715.5110.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.9715.5110.95
    Tax3.944.742.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.0310.778.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.0310.778.58
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.0310.778.58
    Equity Share Capital26.7726.7729.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.124.022.95
    Diluted EPS4.124.022.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.124.022.95
    Diluted EPS4.124.022.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Nucleus Softwar #Nucleus Software Exports #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:16 pm