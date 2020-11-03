Nucleus Softwar Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 136.99 crore, up 6.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.99 crore in September 2020 up 6.84% from Rs. 128.22 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.45 crore in September 2020 up 39.64% from Rs. 21.09 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.76 crore in September 2020 up 32.63% from Rs. 32.24 crore in September 2019.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 10.14 in September 2020 from Rs. 7.26 in September 2019.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 576.55 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 166.86% returns over the last 6 months and 87.01% over the last 12 months.