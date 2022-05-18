 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nucleus Softwar Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.04 crore, up 23.24% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nucleus Software Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 153.04 crore in March 2022 up 23.24% from Rs. 124.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.29 crore in March 2022 down 33.13% from Rs. 27.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.25 crore in March 2022 down 19.89% from Rs. 39.01 crore in March 2021.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.67 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.42 in March 2021.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 394.10 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.33% returns over the last 6 months and -29.52% over the last 12 months.

Nucleus Software Exports
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 153.04 121.59 124.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 153.04 121.59 124.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 111.08 96.60 80.32
Depreciation 5.08 3.94 3.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.06 19.43 12.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.82 1.62 28.56
Other Income 6.35 7.99 7.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.17 9.61 35.80
Interest 0.16 0.18 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.01 9.43 35.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 26.01 9.43 35.52
Tax 7.72 1.39 8.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.29 8.04 27.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.29 8.04 27.35
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.29 8.04 27.35
Equity Share Capital 26.77 29.04 29.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.67 2.77 9.42
Diluted EPS 6.67 2.77 9.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.67 2.77 9.42
Diluted EPS 6.67 2.77 9.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
