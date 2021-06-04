MARKET NEWS

Nucleus Softwar Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 124.18 crore, down 10.16% Y-o-Y

June 04, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nucleus Software Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 124.18 crore in March 2021 down 10.16% from Rs. 138.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.35 crore in March 2021 down 2.81% from Rs. 28.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.01 crore in March 2021 down 6.63% from Rs. 41.78 crore in March 2020.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.69 in March 2020.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 603.95 on June 03, 2021 (NSE)

Nucleus Software Exports
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations124.18124.01138.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations124.18124.01138.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost80.3283.0377.16
Depreciation3.213.473.41
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses12.0914.4529.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.5623.0628.08
Other Income7.2410.3110.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.8033.3738.37
Interest0.280.410.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.5232.9638.11
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax35.5232.9638.11
Tax8.178.149.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.3524.8228.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.3524.8228.14
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.3524.8228.14
Equity Share Capital29.0429.0429.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.428.559.69
Diluted EPS9.428.559.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.428.559.69
Diluted EPS9.428.559.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 4, 2021 03:00 pm

