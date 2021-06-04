Nucleus Softwar Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 124.18 crore, down 10.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.18 crore in March 2021 down 10.16% from Rs. 138.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.35 crore in March 2021 down 2.81% from Rs. 28.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.01 crore in March 2021 down 6.63% from Rs. 41.78 crore in March 2020.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.69 in March 2020.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 603.95 on June 03, 2021 (NSE)