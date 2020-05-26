Nucleus Softwar Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 138.23 crore, up 8.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 138.23 crore in March 2020 up 8.84% from Rs. 127.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.14 crore in March 2020 up 64.75% from Rs. 17.08 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.78 crore in March 2020 up 58.32% from Rs. 26.39 crore in March 2019.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 9.69 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.88 in March 2019.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 226.95 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.41% returns over the last 6 months and -34.62% over the last 12 months.