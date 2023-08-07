English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nucleus Softwar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 206.81 crore, up 60.52% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nucleus Software Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 206.81 crore in June 2023 up 60.52% from Rs. 128.84 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.56 crore in June 2023 up 397.31% from Rs. 10.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.41 crore in June 2023 up 260.64% from Rs. 20.91 crore in June 2022.

    Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 20.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.02 in June 2022.

    Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 1,108.15 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 180.01% returns over the last 6 months and 166.86% over the last 12 months.

    Nucleus Software Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations206.81206.20128.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations206.81206.20128.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost122.51101.4196.84
    Depreciation3.633.615.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.7222.0517.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.9579.139.49
    Other Income12.839.736.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.7888.8615.70
    Interest0.250.260.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.5388.6015.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax71.5388.6015.51
    Tax17.9720.954.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.5667.6510.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.5667.6510.77
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates53.5667.6510.77
    Equity Share Capital26.7726.7726.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.0025.274.02
    Diluted EPS20.0025.274.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.0025.274.02
    Diluted EPS20.0025.274.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Nucleus Softwar #Nucleus Software Exports #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!