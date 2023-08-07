Nucleus Softwar Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 206.81 crore, up 60.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.81 crore in June 2023 up 60.52% from Rs. 128.84 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.56 crore in June 2023 up 397.31% from Rs. 10.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.41 crore in June 2023 up 260.64% from Rs. 20.91 crore in June 2022.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 20.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.02 in June 2022.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 1,108.15 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 180.01% returns over the last 6 months and 166.86% over the last 12 months.