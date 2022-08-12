English
    Nucleus Softwar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.84 crore, up 18.81% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nucleus Software Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 128.84 crore in June 2022 up 18.81% from Rs. 108.44 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.77 crore in June 2022 up 79.5% from Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.91 crore in June 2022 up 67.41% from Rs. 12.49 crore in June 2021.

    Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 4.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.07 in June 2021.

    Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 424.50 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.11% returns over the last 6 months and -37.67% over the last 12 months.

    Nucleus Software Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations128.84153.04108.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations128.84153.04108.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost96.84111.0892.20
    Depreciation5.215.083.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.3017.0614.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.4919.82-1.44
    Other Income6.216.3510.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7026.179.36
    Interest0.190.160.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.5126.019.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.5126.019.11
    Tax4.747.723.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.7718.296.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.7718.296.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.7718.296.00
    Equity Share Capital26.7726.7729.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.026.672.07
    Diluted EPS4.026.672.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.026.672.07
    Diluted EPS4.026.672.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:22 am
