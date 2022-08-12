Nucleus Softwar Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.84 crore, up 18.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.84 crore in June 2022 up 18.81% from Rs. 108.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.77 crore in June 2022 up 79.5% from Rs. 6.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.91 crore in June 2022 up 67.41% from Rs. 12.49 crore in June 2021.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 4.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.07 in June 2021.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 424.50 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.11% returns over the last 6 months and -37.67% over the last 12 months.