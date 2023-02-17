Nucleus Softwar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.33 crore, up 39.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.33 crore in December 2022 up 39.26% from Rs. 121.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.34 crore in December 2022 up 376.87% from Rs. 8.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.19 crore in December 2022 up 322.07% from Rs. 13.55 crore in December 2021.