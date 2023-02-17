 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nucleus Softwar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.33 crore, up 39.26% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nucleus Software Exports are:

Net Sales at Rs 169.33 crore in December 2022 up 39.26% from Rs. 121.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.34 crore in December 2022 up 376.87% from Rs. 8.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.19 crore in December 2022 up 322.07% from Rs. 13.55 crore in December 2021.

Nucleus Software Exports
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 169.33 130.09 121.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 169.33 130.09 121.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 97.23 98.51 96.60
Depreciation 4.93 4.98 3.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.23 20.12 19.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.94 6.48 1.62
Other Income 9.32 8.80 7.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.26 15.28 9.61
Interest 0.26 0.31 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.00 14.97 9.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 52.00 14.97 9.43
Tax 13.66 3.94 1.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.34 11.03 8.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.34 11.03 8.04
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.34 11.03 8.04
Equity Share Capital 26.77 26.77 29.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.32 4.12 2.77
Diluted EPS 14.32 4.12 2.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.32 4.12 2.77
Diluted EPS 14.32 4.12 2.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited