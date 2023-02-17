English
    Nucleus Softwar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.33 crore, up 39.26% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nucleus Software Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 169.33 crore in December 2022 up 39.26% from Rs. 121.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.34 crore in December 2022 up 376.87% from Rs. 8.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.19 crore in December 2022 up 322.07% from Rs. 13.55 crore in December 2021.

    Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 14.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.77 in December 2021.

    Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 543.80 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.97% returns over the last 6 months and 11.06% over the last 12 months.

    Nucleus Software Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations169.33130.09121.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations169.33130.09121.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost97.2398.5196.60
    Depreciation4.934.983.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.2320.1219.43
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.946.481.62
    Other Income9.328.807.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.2615.289.61
    Interest0.260.310.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.0014.979.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax52.0014.979.43
    Tax13.663.941.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.3411.038.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.3411.038.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates38.3411.038.04
    Equity Share Capital26.7726.7729.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.324.122.77
    Diluted EPS14.324.122.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.324.122.77
    Diluted EPS14.324.122.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 am