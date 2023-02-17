Nucleus Softwar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 169.33 crore, up 39.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.33 crore in December 2022 up 39.26% from Rs. 121.59 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.34 crore in December 2022 up 376.87% from Rs. 8.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.19 crore in December 2022 up 322.07% from Rs. 13.55 crore in December 2021.

Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 14.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.77 in December 2021.

Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 543.80 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.97% returns over the last 6 months and 11.06% over the last 12 months.