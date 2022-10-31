NTPC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41,015.14 crore, up 44.78% Y-o-Y

|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41,015.14
|38,349.79
|28,329.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41,015.14
|38,349.79
|28,329.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26,401.89
|24,781.97
|16,644.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,207.36
|1,295.82
|1,334.34
|Depreciation
|3,287.15
|2,911.41
|2,721.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,884.25
|3,189.67
|3,125.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,234.49
|6,170.92
|4,502.85
|Other Income
|795.82
|852.95
|943.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,030.31
|7,023.87
|5,446.84
|Interest
|2,737.09
|1,933.08
|1,716.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,293.22
|5,090.79
|3,730.50
|Exceptional Items
|812.11
|-82.98
|441.94
|P/L Before Tax
|5,105.33
|5,007.81
|4,172.44
|Tax
|1,774.13
|1,331.38
|960.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,331.20
|3,676.43
|3,211.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,331.20
|3,676.43
|3,211.91
|Equity Share Capital
|9,696.67
|9,696.67
|9,696.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.44
|3.79
|3.31
|Diluted EPS
|3.44
|3.79
|2.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.44
|3.79
|3.31
|Diluted EPS
|3.44
|3.79
|2.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited