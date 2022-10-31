NTPC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41,015.14 crore, up 44.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41,015.14 crore in September 2022 up 44.78% from Rs. 28,329.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,331.20 crore in September 2022 up 3.71% from Rs. 3,211.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,317.46 crore in September 2022 up 26.31% from Rs. 8,168.34 crore in September 2021.

NTPC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.31 in September 2021.

NTPC shares closed at 174.05 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.99% returns over the last 6 months and 26.72% over the last 12 months.