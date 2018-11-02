NTPC Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 22,261.08 crore, up 13.01% Q-o-Q

|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22,261.08
|22,703.60
|19,698.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22,261.08
|22,703.60
|19,698.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|613.12
|680.83
|261.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|12,872.48
|13,118.74
|11,398.80
|Employees Cost
|1,185.55
|1,241.89
|1,000.99
|Depreciation
|1,888.45
|1,860.15
|1,712.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,997.57
|1,707.31
|1,597.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,703.91
|4,094.68
|3,727.56
|Other Income
|224.88
|136.38
|261.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,928.79
|4,231.06
|3,989.16
|Interest
|1,294.11
|1,219.93
|919.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,634.68
|3,011.13
|3,069.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,634.68
|3,011.13
|3,069.69
|Tax
|578.57
|583.10
|784.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,056.11
|2,428.03
|2,285.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|369.91
|160.11
|153.08
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,426.02
|2,588.14
|2,438.60
|Equity Share Capital
|8,245.46
|8,245.46
|8,245.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.94
|3.14
|2.95
|Diluted EPS
|2.50
|3.14
|2.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.94
|3.14
|2.95
|Diluted EPS
|2.50
|3.14
|2.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited