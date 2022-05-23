NTPC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32,905.02 crore, up 23.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32,905.02 crore in March 2022 up 23.86% from Rs. 26,566.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5,621.89 crore in March 2022 up 25.51% from Rs. 4,479.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,345.59 crore in March 2022 up 38.69% from Rs. 8,180.77 crore in March 2021.

NTPC EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.62 in March 2021.

NTPC shares closed at 149.60 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.94% returns over the last 6 months and 33.87% over the last 12 months.