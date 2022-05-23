NTPC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32,905.02 crore, up 23.86% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32,905.02
|28,864.79
|26,566.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32,905.02
|28,864.79
|26,566.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|15,631.96
|15,612.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,370.90
|1,326.49
|1,021.47
|Depreciation
|2,945.90
|2,891.38
|2,797.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21,413.56
|2,844.48
|3,425.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,174.66
|6,170.48
|3,710.59
|Other Income
|1,225.03
|972.34
|1,672.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8,399.69
|7,142.82
|5,383.55
|Interest
|1,912.21
|1,733.81
|1,594.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6,487.48
|5,409.01
|3,789.21
|Exceptional Items
|139.80
|-57.06
|-292.42
|P/L Before Tax
|6,627.28
|5,351.95
|3,496.79
|Tax
|1,005.39
|1,219.96
|-982.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5,621.89
|4,131.99
|4,479.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5,621.89
|4,131.99
|4,479.22
|Equity Share Capital
|9,696.67
|9,696.67
|9,696.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.80
|4.26
|4.62
|Diluted EPS
|5.80
|4.26
|4.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.80
|4.26
|4.62
|Diluted EPS
|5.80
|4.26
|4.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited