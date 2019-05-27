NTPC Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21,222.39 crore, down 8.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21,222.39 crore in March 2019 down 8.13% from Rs. 23,100.26 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,350.32 crore in March 2019 up 48.7% from Rs. 2,925.59 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,967.62 crore in March 2019 down 7.16% from Rs. 6,427.55 crore in March 2018.

NTPC EPS has increased to Rs. 4.40 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.54 in March 2018.

NTPC shares closed at 129.15 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.11% returns over the last 6 months and -6.10% over the last 12 months.