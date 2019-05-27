NTPC Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 21,222.39 crore, down 8.13% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21,222.39
|24,120.36
|23,100.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21,222.39
|24,120.36
|23,100.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|709.58
|710.15
|528.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|11,990.67
|14,511.85
|12,569.67
|Employees Cost
|1,206.08
|1,146.37
|1,368.21
|Depreciation
|1,504.75
|2,001.01
|1,934.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,671.66
|1,172.09
|2,723.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,139.65
|4,578.89
|3,975.17
|Other Income
|1,323.22
|187.65
|517.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,462.87
|4,766.54
|4,492.74
|Interest
|925.70
|1,277.00
|1,104.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,537.17
|3,489.54
|3,388.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,537.17
|3,489.54
|3,388.57
|Tax
|-7,189.08
|794.13
|762.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10,726.25
|2,695.41
|2,625.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-6,375.93
|-310.00
|299.69
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,350.32
|2,385.41
|2,925.59
|Equity Share Capital
|9,894.56
|8,245.46
|8,245.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.40
|2.89
|3.54
|Diluted EPS
|10.84
|3.27
|3.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.40
|2.89
|3.18
|Diluted EPS
|10.84
|3.27
|3.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited