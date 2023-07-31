English
    NTPC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39,122.25 crore, up 2.01% Y-o-Y

    July 31, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NTPC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39,122.25 crore in June 2023 up 2.01% from Rs. 38,349.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,066.04 crore in June 2023 up 10.6% from Rs. 3,676.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,927.83 crore in June 2023 up 20.06% from Rs. 9,935.28 crore in June 2022.

    NTPC EPS has increased to Rs. 4.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.79 in June 2022.

    NTPC shares closed at 210.00 on July 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.37% returns over the last 6 months and 39.67% over the last 12 months.

    NTPC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations39,122.2541,317.8638,349.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39,122.2541,317.8638,349.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----24,781.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,012.591,013.42--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel22,850.2723,773.12--
    Employees Cost1,357.621,524.381,295.82
    Depreciation3,260.343,393.292,911.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2,532.383,897.433,189.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8,109.057,716.226,170.92
    Other Income558.441,721.06852.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8,667.499,437.287,023.87
    Interest2,514.942,581.661,933.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6,152.556,855.625,090.79
    Exceptional Items-432.40360.23-82.98
    P/L Before Tax5,720.157,215.855,007.81
    Tax1,654.111,543.531,331.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,066.045,672.323,676.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,066.045,672.323,676.43
    Equity Share Capital9,696.679,696.679,696.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.195.853.79
    Diluted EPS4.195.853.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.195.853.79
    Diluted EPS4.195.853.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jul 31, 2023

