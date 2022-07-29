NTPC Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38,349.79 crore, up 47.28% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38,349.79
|32,905.02
|26,038.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38,349.79
|32,905.02
|26,038.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24,781.97
|17,844.86
|14,042.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,295.82
|1,370.90
|1,257.78
|Depreciation
|2,911.41
|2,945.90
|2,675.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,189.67
|3,568.70
|3,299.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6,170.92
|7,174.66
|4,763.57
|Other Income
|852.95
|1,225.03
|763.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,023.87
|8,399.69
|5,527.31
|Interest
|1,933.08
|1,912.21
|1,988.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,090.79
|6,487.48
|3,538.76
|Exceptional Items
|-82.98
|139.80
|787.38
|P/L Before Tax
|5,007.81
|6,627.28
|4,326.14
|Tax
|1,331.38
|1,005.39
|1,180.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,676.43
|5,621.89
|3,145.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,676.43
|5,621.89
|3,145.63
|Equity Share Capital
|9,696.67
|9,696.67
|9,696.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.79
|5.80
|3.24
|Diluted EPS
|3.79
|5.80
|3.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.79
|5.80
|3.24
|Diluted EPS
|3.79
|5.80
|3.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited