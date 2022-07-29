NTPC Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38,349.79 crore, up 47.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38,349.79 crore in June 2022 up 47.28% from Rs. 26,038.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,676.43 crore in June 2022 up 16.87% from Rs. 3,145.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,935.28 crore in June 2022 up 21.12% from Rs. 8,202.67 crore in June 2021.

NTPC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.24 in June 2021.

NTPC shares closed at 150.35 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)