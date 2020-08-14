172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ntpc-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-23453-46-crore-down-3-06-y-o-y-5704081.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NTPC Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 23,453.46 crore, down 3.06% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NTPC are:

Net Sales at Rs 23,453.46 crore in June 2020 down 3.06% from Rs. 24,192.59 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,470.16 crore in June 2020 down 5.1% from Rs. 2,602.79 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8,312.56 crore in June 2020 up 22.63% from Rs. 6,778.60 crore in June 2019.

NTPC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.50 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.63 in June 2019.

NTPC shares closed at 87.25 on August 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.23% returns over the last 6 months and -25.52% over the last 12 months.

NTPC
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations23,453.4627,246.8824,192.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations23,453.4627,246.8824,192.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials11,508.1814,988.41784.48
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel----13,874.33
Employees Cost1,287.771,427.901,195.81
Depreciation2,529.742,128.952,050.95
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2,912.493,512.811,885.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,215.285,188.814,401.43
Other Income567.541,031.87326.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,782.826,220.684,727.65
Interest2,082.521,836.911,565.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,700.304,383.773,162.39
Exceptional Items0.031,852.32510.61
P/L Before Tax3,700.336,236.093,673.00
Tax1,230.174,983.651,070.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,470.161,252.442,602.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,470.161,252.442,602.79
Equity Share Capital9,894.569,894.569,894.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.501.272.63
Diluted EPS2.501.272.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.501.272.63
Diluted EPS2.501.272.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 14, 2020 03:33 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #NTPC #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results

