NTPC Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 24,192.59 crore, up 6.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24,192.59 crore in June 2019 up 6.56% from Rs. 22,703.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,602.79 crore in June 2019 up 0.57% from Rs. 2,588.14 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,778.60 crore in June 2019 up 11.28% from Rs. 6,091.21 crore in June 2018.

NTPC EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.63 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.14 in June 2018.

NTPC shares closed at 124.65 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.75% returns over the last 6 months and -6.92% over the last 12 months.