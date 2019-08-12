NTPC Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 24,192.59 crore, up 6.56% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24,192.59
|21,222.39
|22,703.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24,192.59
|21,222.39
|22,703.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|784.48
|709.58
|680.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|13,874.33
|11,990.67
|13,118.74
|Employees Cost
|1,195.81
|1,206.08
|1,241.89
|Depreciation
|2,050.95
|1,504.75
|1,860.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,885.59
|2,671.66
|1,707.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,401.43
|3,139.65
|4,094.68
|Other Income
|326.22
|1,323.22
|136.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,727.65
|4,462.87
|4,231.06
|Interest
|1,565.26
|925.70
|1,219.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,162.39
|3,537.17
|3,011.13
|Exceptional Items
|510.61
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,673.00
|3,537.17
|3,011.13
|Tax
|1,070.21
|-7,189.08
|583.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,602.79
|10,726.25
|2,428.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|-6,375.93
|160.11
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,602.79
|4,350.32
|2,588.14
|Equity Share Capital
|9,894.56
|9,894.56
|8,245.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.63
|4.40
|3.14
|Diluted EPS
|2.63
|10.84
|3.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.63
|4.40
|3.14
|Diluted EPS
|2.63
|10.84
|3.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited