NTPC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41,410.52 crore, up 43.46% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41,410.52
|41,015.14
|28,864.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41,410.52
|41,015.14
|28,864.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20,996.80
|26,401.89
|15,631.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,497.83
|1,207.36
|1,326.49
|Depreciation
|3,312.12
|3,287.15
|2,891.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5,676.70
|3,884.25
|2,844.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,927.07
|6,234.49
|6,170.48
|Other Income
|738.34
|795.82
|972.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10,665.41
|7,030.31
|7,142.82
|Interest
|2,874.44
|2,737.09
|1,733.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7,790.97
|4,293.22
|5,409.01
|Exceptional Items
|-1,733.49
|812.11
|-57.06
|P/L Before Tax
|6,057.48
|5,105.33
|5,351.95
|Tax
|1,581.23
|1,774.13
|1,219.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,476.25
|3,331.20
|4,131.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,476.25
|3,331.20
|4,131.99
|Equity Share Capital
|9,696.67
|9,696.67
|9,696.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.62
|3.44
|4.26
|Diluted EPS
|4.62
|3.44
|4.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.62
|3.44
|4.26
|Diluted EPS
|4.62
|3.44
|4.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited