    NTPC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41,410.52 crore, up 43.46% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NTPC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41,410.52 crore in December 2022 up 43.46% from Rs. 28,864.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,476.25 crore in December 2022 up 8.33% from Rs. 4,131.99 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13,977.53 crore in December 2022 up 39.3% from Rs. 10,034.20 crore in December 2021.

    NTPC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41,410.5241,015.1428,864.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41,410.5241,015.1428,864.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20,996.8026,401.8915,631.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,497.831,207.361,326.49
    Depreciation3,312.123,287.152,891.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5,676.703,884.252,844.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,927.076,234.496,170.48
    Other Income738.34795.82972.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10,665.417,030.317,142.82
    Interest2,874.442,737.091,733.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7,790.974,293.225,409.01
    Exceptional Items-1,733.49812.11-57.06
    P/L Before Tax6,057.485,105.335,351.95
    Tax1,581.231,774.131,219.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,476.253,331.204,131.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,476.253,331.204,131.99
    Equity Share Capital9,696.679,696.679,696.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.623.444.26
    Diluted EPS4.623.444.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.623.444.26
    Diluted EPS4.623.444.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
