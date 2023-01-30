NTPC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41,410.52 crore, up 43.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41,410.52 crore in December 2022 up 43.46% from Rs. 28,864.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,476.25 crore in December 2022 up 8.33% from Rs. 4,131.99 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13,977.53 crore in December 2022 up 39.3% from Rs. 10,034.20 crore in December 2021.

NTPC EPS has increased to Rs. 4.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.26 in December 2021.

