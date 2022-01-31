NTPC Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28,864.79 crore, up 17.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28,864.79 crore in December 2021 up 17.77% from Rs. 24,509.26 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,131.99 crore in December 2021 up 24.63% from Rs. 3,315.34 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,034.20 crore in December 2021 up 23.48% from Rs. 8,126.37 crore in December 2020.

NTPC EPS has increased to Rs. 4.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.35 in December 2020.

NTPC shares closed at 140.15 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.99% returns over the last 6 months and 53.00% over the last 12 months.