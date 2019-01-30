NTPC Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 24,120.36 crore, up 16.11% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24,120.36
|22,261.08
|20,774.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24,120.36
|22,261.08
|20,774.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|710.15
|613.12
|386.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|14,511.85
|12,872.48
|12,406.89
|Employees Cost
|1,146.37
|1,185.55
|1,294.26
|Depreciation
|2,001.01
|1,888.45
|1,881.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,172.09
|1,997.57
|1,410.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,578.89
|3,703.91
|3,395.63
|Other Income
|187.65
|224.88
|313.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,766.54
|3,928.79
|3,709.10
|Interest
|1,277.00
|1,294.11
|1,065.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,489.54
|2,634.68
|2,644.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,489.54
|2,634.68
|2,644.09
|Tax
|794.13
|578.57
|223.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,695.41
|2,056.11
|2,420.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-310.00
|369.91
|-59.31
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,385.41
|2,426.02
|2,360.81
|Equity Share Capital
|8,245.46
|8,245.46
|8,245.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.89
|2.94
|2.86
|Diluted EPS
|3.27
|2.50
|2.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.89
|2.94
|2.86
|Diluted EPS
|3.27
|2.50
|2.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited