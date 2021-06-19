MARKET NEWS

NTPC Q4 profit jumps 3-fold to Rs 4,649 crore

In 2020-21, coal imports declined to 1.08 million tonne from 3 million tonne in the previous year.

PTI
June 19, 2021 / 07:17 PM IST
 
 
State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday posted nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,649.49 crore for March quarter 2020-21 on the back of higher revenues. The consolidated net profit of the company in the year-ago period was Rs 1,629.86 crore, a BSE filing said.

Total income in the quarter under review rose to Rs 31,687.24 crore from Rs 31,330.25 crore in the same period of 2019-20.

Net profit in last financial year was Rs 14,969.40 crore compared to Rs 11,191.98 crore in 2019-20. Total income in 2020-21 was Rs 1,15,546.83 crore, up from Rs 1,12,372.58 crore in the previous year.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.15 per equity share for 2020-21. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share paid in February 2021.

The board has also approved enhancement of borrowing limit of the company from Rs 2,00,000 crore to Rs 2,25,000 crore.

NTPC's gross power generation in March quarter was 77.63 billion units compared to 68.27 billion units (BU) in the same period a year ago. Gross power generation in 2020-21 was 270.90 BU compared to 259.61 BU in the previous year.

In 2020-21, NTPC group recorded the highest ever gross generation of 314.07 BU as against 290.19 BU during the previous year. Its coal production in the March quarter stood at 3.7 million tonne, up from 2.6 million tonne in the same period a year ago.

In 2020-21, its coal production was 9.46 million tonne, down from 9.63 million tonne in 2019-20. Coal import of the firm came down to 0.31 million tonne in March quarter from 0.85 million tonne.

In 2020-21, coal imports declined to 1.08 million tonne from 3 million tonne in the previous year.

Plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of coal based power plants also rose to 77.12 percent in March quarter, up from 69.52 percent in the same period a year ago. In 2020-21, the PLF dipped to 66 percent from 68.20 percent in the previous year.

Average power tariff of the company was Rs 3.77 per unit in 2020-21 compared to Rs 3.90 per unit in 2019-20.
PTI
TAGS: #NTPC #Results
first published: Jun 19, 2021 07:03 pm

