May 28, 2018 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NTPC Q4 net profit jumps 40% at Rs 2,926 crore

Revenue of the company was up 13 percent at Rs 23,100 crore against Rs 20,417 crore.

The power generation company NTPC has registered 40.7 percent jump in its fourth quarter (Q4FY18) net profit at Rs 2,926 crore against Rs 2,079.4 crore in a year ago period.

EBITDA or the operating profit was up 8.2 percent at Rs 5,910 crore and margin was at 25.6 percent.

The company board recommended final dividend of Rs 2.39 per equity share for the financial year 2017-18.

At 14:57 hrs NTPC was quoting at Rs 167.75, up Rs 2.65, or 1.61 percent.

