App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC Q4 net profit decline 70% to Rs 1,523 crore on higher tax provision

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 5,161.39 crore for the corresponding quarter last fiscal, a regulatory filing said.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run power major NTPC on Saturday reported over 70 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,523.77 crore in the March quarter mainly due to higher tax provision under the ‘Vivad Se Vishwas' scheme.

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 5,161.39 crore for the corresponding quarter last fiscal, a regulatory filing said.

Total income was Rs 31,315.32 crore in the period under review, compared to Rs 26,116.15 crore in the year-ago period.

Close

The company said it made "provision for current tax for 2019-20 which includes Rs 2,743.64 crore being tax related to earlier years. This includes additional tax provision amounting to Rs 2,723.57 crore, as some of the group companies have decided to settle pending income tax disputes by opting under the Vivad se Vishwas Scheme under 'The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Act, 2020'.

related news

“The group companies are in the process of completion of procedural formalities under the scheme and settlement of pending balances will be carried out on completion of such formalities."

Consolidated net profit for 2019-20 stood at Rs 11,901.96 crore, compared to Rs 14,034.4 crore in 2018-19.

The total income of the company in 2019-20 was Rs 1,12,372.58 crore as against Rs 1,02,533.05 crore in 2018-19.

The board of directors has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.65 per equity share for 2019-20, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share for 2019-20 paid in March 2020.

The gross power generation of the company is 68.27 billion units (BU) in the March quarter down from 69.18 BU in the same period last year. The gross power generation in 2019-20 is 259.61 BU down from 274.45 BU in 2018-19.

The plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of its coal-based plants were at 77.58 percent in the March quarter, down 69.52 percent.

In 2019-20, the PLF slipped 55.99 percent from 60.30 percent in 2018-19. Its coal imports in the March quarter were 0.67 million tonne compared to 0.66 million tonne in the same period last year.

In 2019-20, its import of dry fuel rose 2.84 million tonne from 1.04 million tonne in 2018-19. The average tariff of the company is Rs 3.9 per unit in 2019-20.

On the impact of COVID-19 lockdown, the company said: "The group believes that the impact due to the outbreak of COVID-I9 is likely to be short-term in nature and does not anticipate any medium to long-term risks in the group's ability to continue as a going concern and meeting its liabilities as and when they fall due."

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 27, 2020 07:05 pm

tags #Business #NTPC #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Infosys AGM: Nilekani says cloud, automation will drive growth at the back of pandemic

Infosys AGM: Nilekani says cloud, automation will drive growth at the back of pandemic

Coronavirus impact: Deadline to submit bids for Air India extended, for the third time

Coronavirus impact: Deadline to submit bids for Air India extended, for the third time

From 1 lakh to 5 lakh COVID-19 cases in just 39 days: Here's what experts say is happening in India

From 1 lakh to 5 lakh COVID-19 cases in just 39 days: Here's what experts say is happening in India

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.