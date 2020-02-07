App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC Q3 net up 23% at Rs 3,198 crore

According to the statement, total income of the company rose to Rs 25,953.09 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 25,677.09 crore a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run power giant NTPC on Friday reported around 23 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,197.93 crore in December quarter, mainly due to higher revenues. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,608.18 crore in October-December quarter of 2018, a BSE filing said.

According to the statement, total income of the company rose to Rs 25,953.09 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 25,677.09 crore a year ago.

For April-December, the consolidated profit increased to Rs 9,446.93 crore from Rs 7,774.42 crore a year ago.

Close

The company had earned a profit of Rs 12,633.45 crore in 2018-19.

related news

The average power tariff for April-December stood at Rs 3.81 per unit.

The plant load factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of coal based thermal plants of the company was at 63.48 per cent in third quarter as compared with 77.70 per cent a year ago.

Its coal imports increased to 0.65 million tonnes in the third quarter from 0.19 million tonnes a year ago.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 06:30 pm

tags #Business #NTPC #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.