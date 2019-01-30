App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NTPC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,385cr; board recommends 1:5 bonus

The company board has recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:5.

NTPC has reported 1 percent jump in its Q3 net profit to Rs 2,385.4 crore against Rs 2,360.8 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue of the company was up 16 percent at Rs 24,120.4 crore against Rs 20,774.4 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA rose 24.7 percent at Rs 6,579.9 crore versus Rs 5,277 crore, while margin was up 190 bps at 27.3 percent versus 25.4 percent.

The company board has recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. one new equity bonus share of Rs 10 each for every five existing equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid up, subject to approval of the shareholders.

Further, board also decided to pay interim dividend at the rate of 35.8 percent (Rs 3.58 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2018-19.

NTPC share ended at Rs 138.80, up Rs 0.25, or 0.18 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #result

