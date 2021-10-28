MARKET NEWS

NTPC Q2 Result | Firm posts profit of Rs 3,691 crore, revenue stands at Rs 32,404 crore

Commercialisation of new capacities and strong demand amidst coal shortage helped the company post higher revenues.

Moneycontrol News
October 28, 2021 / 06:53 PM IST
The company announced its financial results for the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22 on October 28.

India’s largest power producer NTPC Limited reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs. 3,691 crore for the quarter, increasing 6% from Rs 3,495 crore reported in the same quarter last year and by 7% from Rs. 3,444 crore reported in June-21 quarter.

Its consolidated revenues soared by 17% at Rs 32,404 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 27,708 crore in September 2020 quarter and higher by 8% from Rs 29,888 crore in the previous quarter.

Commercialisation of new capacities and strong demand amid coal shortage helped the company post higher revenues.

The stock closed at Rs 141.3 on Wednesday, down Rs 1.90 (-1.33 percent) from the previous day. It has generated 58 percent returns over the last one year. The share climbed 42 percent this year with 11 percent rise in the last one month.
first published: Oct 28, 2021 06:46 pm

