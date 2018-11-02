App
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NTPC Q2 profit at Rs 2,426 crore, revenue up 13% at Rs 22,261.1 cr

Finance cost increased by 40 percent at Rs 1,294.1 crore against Rs 919.5 crore.

NTPC has reported 0.5 percent fall in its YoY net profit at Rs 2,426 crore against Rs 2,438 crore on the back of better operating performance.

Revenue of the company rose 13 percent at Rs 22,261.1 crore against Rs 19,698.8 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA rose 2.8 percent at Rs 5,592.4 crore against Rs 5,440.2 crore. Margin was up 250 bps at 25.1 percent versus 27.6 percent.

Finance cost increased by 40 percent at Rs 1,294.1 crore against Rs 919.5 crore.

Its generation revenue jump by 11.5 percent at Rs 21,752 crore, while EBIT rose 8.9 percent at Rs 4,625.2 crore.

At 14:48 hrs NTPC was quoting at Rs 157.80, up Rs 0.95, or 0.61 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 02:49 pm

