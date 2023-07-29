NTPC Q1 Results LIVE: NTPC, IDFC First Bank, D-Link, Sonata Software, MCX India to announce Q1 results today

Jul 29, 2023 / 08:17 am

State-run power generator NTPC, IDFC First Bank, D-Link, and Sonata Software are amongst the 18 companies that are set to report their results for the first quarter of 2023-24 on July 29.

For NPTC, street expects higher net profit and revenue as India witnessed a record-high power demand of 223.23 gigawatts (GW) amid soaring temperatures. Meanwhile, in its Q1 business update earlier this month, IDFC Bank reported growth of 24% in loans and advances on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 1.71