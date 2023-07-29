English
    Jul 29, 2023 / 08:17 am

    NTPC Q1 Results LIVE: NTPC, IDFC First Bank, D-Link, Sonata Software, MCX India to announce Q1 results today

    NTPC Q1 Results LIVE: Meanwhile, in its Q1 business update earlier this month, IDFC Bank reported growth of 24% in loans and advances on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 1.71 lakh crore for the first quarter ended June 2023.

    State-run power generator NTPC, IDFC First Bank, D-Link, and Sonata Software are amongst the 18 companies that are set to report their results for the first quarter of 2023-24 on July 29.

    For NPTC, street expects higher net profit and revenue as India witnessed a record-high power demand of 223.23 gigawatts (GW) amid soaring temperatures. Meanwhile, in its Q1 business update earlier this month, IDFC Bank reported growth of 24% in loans and advances on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 1.71

    lakh crore for the first quarter ended June 2023.

    Customer Deposits for the quarter under review rose from Rs 1.02 lakh crore in Q1FY23 to Rs 1,48,508 crore in Q1FY24.

      Shares of NTPC closed at Rs 210 a piece on the BSE on July 28, up almost 4% ahead of the result.
      NTPC Q1 Results LIVE: Demand scenario in Q1

      India's power consumption showed little growth in April and May 2023, remaining flat compared to the previous year. It is expected to remain subdued in June due to the monsoon season.

    • July 29, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST

      NTPC Q1 Results LIVE: Sharekhan's outlook on NTPC

      Sharekhan expects healthy earnings growth for power PSUs and sees 44 percent on-yeargrowth in NTPC’s net profit. According to the brokerage firm, NTPC's earnings will be bolstered by factors such as sustained and robust growth in the regulated equity base, higher other income, and reduced interest costs.

    • July 29, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST

      NTPC Q1 Results LIVE: Kotak Institutional Equities sees a sequential decline 

      Kotak Institutional Equities sees a sequential decline in net profit for NTPC due to the inclusion of prior period sales worth Rs 1,040 crore, which were accounted for in Q4 of FY23.

    • July 29, 2023 / 07:11 AM IST

      NTPC Q1 Results LIVE: NTPC is expected to report a healthy growth 

      India’s largest power generation company NTPC is expected to report healthy growth in net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 over last year.

      Standalone profit after tax is expected to grow 24 percent on-year to Rs 4,543.23 crore in Q1 of FY24, whereas its revenue is likely to rise 5 percent on-year to Rs 40,404.53 crore, according to an average of three brokerage estimates.

    • July 29, 2023 / 07:10 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's live coverage of quarterlyearnings updates. Stay tuned!

