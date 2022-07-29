NTPC Q1 Result | Net profit rises 16% to Rs 3,444 crore; revenue jumps 44%

Thermal power generator NTPC on July 29 reported a 15.50 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,977.77 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 (Q1FY23). The company had posted a profit of Rs 3,443.72 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 43,177.14 crore, up 44.46 percent from Rs 29,888.02 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

On a consolidated basis, (YoY), the company said its installed capacity rose by 3,029.20 megawatts (MW). This includes one unit of 800 MW at Darlipalli, one unit of 660 MW at Barh, 160 MW solar capacity at Jetsar, 247.20 MW solar capacity at Fatehgarh, 80 MW floating solar at Ramagundam, 92 MW floating solar at Kayamkulam, 35 MW of solar capacity at Kawas,15 MW of floating solar at Simhadri, one unit of 660 MW at NPGCL, one unit of 250 MW at BRBCL, one unit of 250 MW at NSPCL and discontinuation of operations of 220 MW coal capacity at Kanti.

At the same time, commercial capacity rose by 4,599.20 MW YoY, NTPC said.

The company said it also produced 66.67 percent more YoY from its captive coal mines during the quarter at 4.10 million metric tonnes.

The average tariff was also higher at Rs 4.57 per unit compared to 3.73 per unit a year ago.