Last Updated : Jul 28, 2018 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NTPC Q1 profit falls 1% to Rs 2,588 cr, operational numbers strong

Other income dropped 79.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 136.4 crore while finance cost increased 36.2 percent to Rs 1,220 crore in Q1FY19.

Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
State-run power generation company NTPC's first quarter net profit fell by 1.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,588.1 crore, dented by lower other income and higher finance cost.

Profit in the same quarter last fiscal was at Rs 2,618.2 crore.

Revenue during the quarter grew by 14.2 percent to Rs 22,703 crore compared to Rs 19,879.3 crore in corresponding period last year said the country’s largest power generator which has installed capacity of 53,651 MW.

In Q1, NTPC generated 69.21 billion units (the highest ever quarterly generation) against 64.41 billion units generated in the corresponding previous quarter, registering an increase of 7.45 percent.

The company said its coal stations achieved plant load factor (PLF) of 77.98 percent during the quarter.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) jumped 18.1 percent to Rs 5,954.8 crore and margin improved by 90 basis points to 26.2 percent for the quarter ended June 2018.

Other income dropped 79.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 136.4 crore while finance cost increased 36.2 percent to Rs 1,220 crore in Q1FY19.

On Friday, the stock price closed at Rs 154.65, up Rs 1.20, or 0.78 percent ahead of earnings announced on Saturday.
First Published on Jul 28, 2018 03:01 pm

tags #NTPC #Results

