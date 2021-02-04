MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

NTPC net up 16% at Rs 3,876 crore in December quarter; to pay 30% interim dividend

Total income rose to Rs 28,387.27 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 27,120.35 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
February 04, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NTPC on Thursday posted a nearly 16 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,876.36 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to higher revenues.

Its consolidated net profit was at Rs 3,351.28 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2019, according to a BSE filing.

Total income rose to Rs 28,387.27 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 27,120.35 crore in the year-ago period.

At its meeting on Thursday, the company’s board also decided to pay an interim dividend at the rate of 30 percent (Rs 3 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2020-21.

Gross power generation of NTPC Group in the December quarter of this fiscal was at 65.41 billion units as against 61.21 BUs in the year-ago period.

Close

Related stories

The average power tariff of the firm was Rs 3.87 per unit in the first nine months of this financial year.

The company’s Plant Load Factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of coal-based projects was 64.31 percent in the quarter under review as compared to 63.48 percent in the same period a year ago.

Its domestic coal supply rose to 45.55 million tonnes in the latest December quarter from 44.45 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

The company’s coal imports dipped to 0.25 million tonnes in the third quarter of this fiscal compared to 0.64 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.

During the same period, gas consumption decreased to 1.46 million metric standard cubic meter per day from 2.44 MMSCMD.

Its gas-based projects’ PLF also fell to 6.76 percent in the December quarter from 10.35 percent in the year-ago period.

NTPC Group’s total installed capacity increased to 62,975 MW as on December 31, 2020.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #NTPC #Results
first published: Feb 4, 2021 05:56 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

Coronavirus Essential | Indian healthcare workers to receive second doses from 13th February; Serum Institute, UNICEF enter into long-term vaccine supply

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.