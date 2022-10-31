NTPC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44,175.03 crore, up 36.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44,175.03 crore in September 2022 up 36.33% from Rs. 32,403.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,338.45 crore in September 2022 down 7.25% from Rs. 3,599.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,435.64 crore in September 2022 up 18.23% from Rs. 9,672.19 crore in September 2021.

NTPC EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.44 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in September 2021.

NTPC shares closed at 174.05 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.99% returns over the last 6 months and 26.72% over the last 12 months.