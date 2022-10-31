NTPC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44,175.03 crore, up 36.33% Y-o-Y

|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|44,175.03
|43,177.14
|32,403.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|44,175.03
|43,177.14
|32,403.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27,222.80
|26,791.91
|17,956.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|1,346.29
|Employees Cost
|1,457.05
|1,552.52
|1,539.98
|Depreciation
|3,687.23
|3,541.50
|3,314.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,566.01
|4,036.60
|2,580.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,241.94
|7,254.61
|5,665.98
|Other Income
|506.47
|383.58
|692.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,748.41
|7,638.19
|6,358.07
|Interest
|3,067.90
|2,476.80
|2,211.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,680.51
|5,161.39
|4,146.14
|Exceptional Items
|873.68
|79.91
|502.04
|P/L Before Tax
|5,554.19
|5,241.30
|4,648.18
|Tax
|1,990.60
|1,530.02
|1,281.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,563.59
|3,711.28
|3,366.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,563.59
|3,711.28
|3,366.90
|Minority Interest
|-79.22
|-40.95
|-91.69
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-145.92
|266.49
|324.05
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,338.45
|3,936.82
|3,599.26
|Equity Share Capital
|9,696.67
|9,696.67
|9,696.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.44
|4.06
|3.71
|Diluted EPS
|3.44
|4.06
|3.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.44
|4.06
|3.71
|Diluted EPS
|3.44
|4.06
|3.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited