NTPC Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27,707.76 crore, up 13.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27,707.76 crore in September 2020 up 13.28% from Rs. 24,459.70 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,494.61 crore in September 2020 up 2.76% from Rs. 3,400.84 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9,482.16 crore in September 2020 up 24.14% from Rs. 7,638.04 crore in September 2019.

NTPC EPS has increased to Rs. 3.47 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.43 in September 2019.

NTPC shares closed at 89.20 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.46% returns over the last 6 months and -26.01% over the last 12 months.